Lakers Vs. Pelicans 05/16/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-1 straight up and 4-3-1 against the spread in their last eight games against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers will try to end their regular season on a high note and keep their hopes of avoiding play-in games alive with a win over the Pelicans on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is an 11-point road favorite on the NBA odds in New Orleans at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Pelicans have lost each of their last three games heading into this regular season finale (how the point spread works).

Lakers vs. Pelicans | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis led the way in scoring with 28 points and 10 rebounds and LeBron James looked like his old self with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the Lakers’ 122-115 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Los Angeles improved to 4-0 SU over its last four games with the win but fell to 3-10-1 ATS over its last 14 games by failing to cover the spread as 8.5-point favorites. While the Lakers would love to get back to their old dominant ways in the postseason, finishing games in the win column is all they really care about.

The Lakers are 13-6 SU and ATS in their last 19 games on the second night of a back-to-back including a current 4-1 SU and ATS run over their last five such instances.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker went 4-for-8 from behind the three-point arch and scored 30 points on Friday night in New Orleans’ 125-122 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Alexander-Walker has averaged 18.5 points per game over his last four games as Zion Williamson (finger), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Lonzo Ball (thumb) and Steven Adams (toe) have all been out with injuries. The Pelicans were 8-1 ATS over their previous nine games before going 0-2 ATS over their last two games.

Sunday night’s total is set at 223.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in New Orleans’ last seven home games against Los Angeles.

With the Lakers finally back at full strength and the Pelicans severely hampered by injuries, Los Angeles will very likely wrap up its regular season with a win on Sunday. The Lakers can avoid the play-in tournament if they win and the Portland Trail Blazers lose on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.