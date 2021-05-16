Lakers Vs. Pelicans Game Preview & TV Info: LeBron James Expected To Play, Anthony Davis A Game-Time Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night in what is the regular-season finale. The game has some pretty big standings implications with the Lakers needing a win to have any hope of avoiding the Play-In Tournament.

If the Lakers win and the Denver Nuggets defeat the Portland Trail Blazers then L.A. would jump up to No. 6 in the West. The more likely scenario is they stay at No. 7 and face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night though.

As far as the actual games goes, both teams are coming in with a laundry list of injuries. The Pelicans have already been eliminated from postseason contention so they are without Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain), Lonzo Ball (right thumb sprain), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery), Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and Zion Williamson (left hand fracture).

On the Lakers side, LeBron James is suiting up for the second straight night as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. On the other hand, Anthony Davis is a game-time decision due to shoulder soreness although Frank Vogel expects him to be able to play.

Everyone else for the Lakers is available, including Alex Caruso, who has missed the last couple games due to foot soreness, and Jared Dudley, who hasn’t played in more than two months because of a torn MCL.

If the Lakers come out and play their game then this one should be over early. Vogel also said that someone on his staff will keep an eye on the Nuggets/Trail Blazers game, so if that one gets out of hand then the Lakers could rest their key players in the second half to begin preparing for the Play-In Game.

Lakers (41-30) vs. Pelicans (31-40)

6 p.m. PT, May 16, 2021

Smoothie King Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: LeBron James

PF: Anthony Davis

C: Andre Drummond

Key Reserves: Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alex Caruso, Markieff Morris, Talen Horton-Tucker, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell

Projected Pelicans Starting Lineup:

PG: Eric Bledsoe

SG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SF: Naji Marshall

PF: James Johnson

C: Willy Hernangomez

Key Reserves: Wenyan Gabriel, Jaxson Hayes, Kira Lewis Jr., Didi Louzada

