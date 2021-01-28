Lakers Vs. Pistons 01/28/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 10-1 straight up and 7-4 against the spread on the road after suffering their first road loss of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Lakers will look to bounce back with a win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Los Angeles is a 9.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Detroit at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Detroit is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games as a home underdog.

Lakers vs. Pistons | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James followed up his 46-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers with another strong showing against the 76ers, scoring 34 points with six rebounds and six assists. The Lakers completed a 13-0 run late in the fourth quarter to take a 106-105 lead with 11.2 seconds left to go, but Tobias Harris sunk a game-winning jump shot to hand Los Angeles its first road loss of the season.

The team has lost only five games this season and those defeats have come by the slim average margin of 5.4 points per game. The Lakers are just 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against the Pistons per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Fresh off a 119-104 upset win over the 76ers, the Pistons laid an egg on Wednesday night in a 122-107 loss to the Cavaliers as two-point home underdogs. Detroit fell to 4-14 SU and 9-8-1 ATS with the loss and to 1-5 SU and 2-3-1 ATS over its last six games.

Jerami Grant has been one of the team’s few bright spots this season as he is enjoying a breakout year averaging 24.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his first season in Detroit.

Thursday night’s total is set at 214.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in Detroit’s last seven games.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers handle the usage of James and Anthony Davis in this game as both played big minutes against the 76ers last night. Los Angeles would love to take a big first half lead as it has so often this season to take the guesswork out of the second half.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.