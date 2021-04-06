Lakers Vs. Raptors 04/06/21: Odds and NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-8 straight up and against the spread in their last eight games against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers will try to end their struggles against the Raptors on Tuesday night on the road.

Los Angeles is a one-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Toronto at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Raptors are 11-0 SU and 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games against the Lakers and haven’t lost to Los Angeles since November 30, 2014.

Lakers vs. Raptors | OddsShark Matchup Report

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Talen Horton-Tucker had 16 on Sunday night and were the only two Lakers to score more than 11 points in a 104-86 loss to the L.A. Clippers. With the loss, the Lakers fell to 3-6 SU and 2-7 ATS over their last nine games and down to fifth place in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles’ offense is in desperate need of reinforcements after averaging only 98.5 points per game over the team’s last four games. Andre Drummond is still listed as questionable with the toe injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

The Lakers are 4-6 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Eastern Conference opponents per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Gary Trent Jr. nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Raptors a 103-101 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. The victory came three nights after Toronto blew out the Golden State Warriors 130-77 as 5.5-point favorites last Friday night. The Raptors have now won back-to-back games after going just 1-13 SU and 4-10 ATS over their previous 14 games. Toronto hasn’t performed particularly well as a betting favorite this season with a 14-15 SU and 11-18 ATS record in 29 games as the favorite.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 209.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 6-0 in Toronto’s last six games.

This seven-game east coast road trip the Lakers are on doesn’t get any easier this week with the Miami Heat on deck this Thursday night and the Brooklyn Nets scheduled for Saturday. Getting a win here could be key to avoiding too much damage on this trip.

