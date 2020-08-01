Lakers vs. Raptors 08/01/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-10 straight up and 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers will try to earn their first win over the Raptors since 2014 on Saturday night.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in Orlando on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Raptors have covered the spread in each of their last seven games against Los Angeles, with the Lakers last picking up an ATS victory in December of 2015.

Thursday’s game against the L.A. Clippers was a roller coaster. The Lakers looked like they might be on their way to a rout after closing out the first quarter with a 35-23 lead, but the Clippers managed to hold the Lakers to just 41 points over the next two quarters.

This set the stage for an exciting fourth quarter that saw the Clippers tie the game up with 28.7 seconds to go before LeBron James tipped in the game winner with 12.8 seconds to go. James finished the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Anthony Davis led the way on offense with 34 points.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 50-14 SU on the season while falling to 35-28-1 ATS. Los Angeles now owns a comfortable 6.5-game lead for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Many fans and experts expected the Raptors to have a major drop-off this season with the loss of Kawhi Leonard to free agency. But Toronto has defended their championship admirably with a 46-18 SU and 35-28-1 record through their first 66 games.

The Raptors entered the layoff with a 4-0 SU and 2-1-1 ATS record over its last four games and is hoping to pick up where it left off in the team’s return to action on Saturday.

Saturday night’s total is set at 217 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 games between the Lakers and the Raptors.

Toronto took care of business when these two teams last met in November, defeating the Lakers 113-104 as a 10.5-point road underdog. It should be another good game on Saturday, but Los Angeles having had the chance to shake off the rust could work to the Lakers’ advantage in this one with the Raptors playing in their first game since March 9.

