Lakers Vs. Rockets 01/10/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-0 straight up and against the spread in their last four games against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers hope to continue their success against the Rockets on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is a three-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Houston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Rockets are 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS through their their first four games at home this season.

Lakers vs. Rockets | OddsShark Matchup Report

With Anthony Davis out due to a right adductor strain, the Lakers still managed to grind out a 117-115 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. LeBron James scored 28 points in the win while Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell each added 17 points.

The Lakers improved to 5-1 SU over their last six games with the win but fell to 0-3 ATS over their last three games after failing to cover the spread against Chicago as 8.5-point favorites. Davis is questionable on Sunday with the same injury that kept him out against the Bulls.

The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games against the Rockets since going 0-4 ATS in their previous four per the OddsShark NBA Database.

James Harden has been cold through his first three games of January with a 36.4% field goal percentage, a 28% 3-point percentage and 17 points per game. In the three games he played in December, Harden averaged 52.5% from the field, 45.5% from three-point range and 37 points per game.

As trade rumors continue to swirl around the disgruntled Rockets star, the team is off to a 3-4 SU and ATS start to the season.

Sunday night’s total is set at 223.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between the Lakers and the Rockets.

Houston ranks ninth in the NBA offensively averaging 114.3 points per game. Christian Wood is having a breakout season averaging 23.3 points per game and John Wall has looked sharp with 21.2 points per game through his first five games. This game will be a tough test for Los Angeles’ defense, especially if Davis is once again unable to play.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.