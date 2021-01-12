Lakers Vs. Rockets 01/12/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 5-0 straight up and against the spread in their last five games against the Houston Rockets with a 120-102 road win on Sunday night. The Lakers will look to keep things rolling against the Rockets with another win on Tuesday night before leaving town.

Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite on the NBA odds in Houston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Rockets closed as as 4-point underdog in Sunday night’s game.

Anthony Davis returned to action with a team-leading 27 points in the Lakers’ blowout win over Houston. With a 65-46 lead at the half, Davis and LeBron James were both able to get some rest in the second half and each played only 30 minutes on Sunday.

Talen Horton-Tucker had 17 points off of the bench and Montrezl Harrell continued his strong season off of the bench as well with 16 points and eight rebounds. This was an impressive all-around effort for the Lakers, who broke out of an 0-3 ATS slump with the easy cover.

After picking up the win in Houston on Sunday, the Lakers are now 3-3 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games against the Rockets per the OddsShark NBA Database.

James Harden’s offensive struggles continued on Sunday as the Rockets guard shot only 7-for-14 from the field and 2-for-8 from 3-point range en route to 20 points. Christian Wood led the team in scoring with 23 points and John Wall was the only other Rockets player to score more than nine points with 14.

Houston is now 3-5 SU and ATS on the season and averaging an underwhelming 108.6 points per game over its last five games.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 222.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 7-2 in Los Angeles’ last nine games.

Houston’s offense is struggling with James Harden suffering through a rare offensive slump. It is only a matter of time before Harden explodes out of this current rut, but the Lakers are hoping that he waits at least one more game to do so as they look to remain undefeated on the road this season.

