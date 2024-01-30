Lakers Vs. Rockets Preview: Final Regular Season Matchup With Houston

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their six-game road trip on Monday in Houston to take on the Rockets for the final time in the regular season.

After spending most of the month of January at Crypto.com Arena, L.A. is back out on the road in hopes of finding some consistency away from home. The purple and gold are coming off a thrilling double overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday to kick off the trip.

This is the fourth and final meeting between the Rockets and Lakers as L.A. leads the season series 2-1. Houston is currently 3-7 in their last 10 games, experiencing some disappointing losses against the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis came into this matchup as questionable and while they usually suit up despite their designation, it became more in question due to the high minutes the stars played on Saturday. All things considered, the two will give it a go in the Lone Star state.

Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish remain sidelined as the former is recovering from knee surgery, while the latter is out for two weeks with a right ankle sprain.

Dec. 12 was the last meeting between the two teams and the Lakers won 107-97 in L.A. Davis led the way with 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks as five others were in double figures. Fred VanVleet had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, accompanied by Alperen Sengun with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Sengun leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounds with 21.7 points and 9.2 rebounds, while VanVleet is the main distributor averaging 8.3 assists a contest. Jalen Green is behind Sengun averaging 17.8 points, then familiar foe Dillon Brooks chips in 13.8 points and Jabari Smith Jr. with 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Houston has been good at the Toyota Center with a 16-8 record and is expected to be amped up about taking on the Lakers. Both head coaches Ime Udoka and Darvin Ham take pride in team defense, so getting consistent stops will be an integral part of this game.

Los Angeles Lakers (24-23) vs. Houston Rockets (21-24)

5:00 p.m. PT, Jan. 29, 2024

Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, Max Christie

Projected Rockets Starting Lineup:

PG: Fred VanVleet

SG: Jalen Green

SF: Dillon Brooks

PF: Jabari Smith Jr.

C: Alperen Sengun

Key Reserves: Jeff Green, Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, Amen Thompson

