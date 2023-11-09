Lakers Vs. Rockets Preview: Looking For First Road Win Without Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have started this road trip 0-2 and are in dire need of their first road win of the season against the young Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis isn’t expected to play although the Lakers get Rui Hachimura back to help out LeBron James in the front court.

Much of the focus will go on the matchup between LeBron and Rockets wing Dillon Brooks after everything that went on during the playoffs last season when Brooks was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks again stoked the fire by saying he is ready to ‘lock up’ LeBron, but the superstar has yet to be locked up by anyone this season.

James continues to be absolutely unstoppable, especially when attacking the basket. Even though he hasn’t gotten the whistle he or the rest of the Lakers would like, he remains undeterred at getting downhill. The Rockets don’t present any resistance at the rim so LeBron and Davis should be able to dominate in the paint.

This should also be another chance for Austin Reaves to keep up his stellar play as of late. The guard got off to a slow start this season, but has come alive in the last couple games and that should continue against a Rockets team still finding its way.

That being said Houston is on a three-game win streak and while they don’t have that singular star, they are a balanced offense with five players averaging double-figures with Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun leading the way. They also rank in the top-10 in the league in 3-point percentage so the Lakers’ defense must be on point with their rotations as the Rockets are capable of getting hot from deep.

The Rockets are also one of the better teams at taking care of the ball so the Lakers may find it more difficult to get out in transition. This means the pressure will be on the Lakers to create good looks in the halfcourt and for the likes of D’Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince and Hachimura to knock down open shots.

Regardless, the keys for the Lakers remain the same. The team must get off to a strong start and not fall behind early, clear the defensive glass, and not turn the ball over. The Rockets are not a strong rebounding team, nor do they create a lot of turnovers so the opportunity is there for the Lakers to begin righting the ship and finally pick up a win on the road.

Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) vs. Houston Rockets (3-3)

5:00 p.m. PT, Nov. 8, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Christian Wood

Key Reserves: Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, Max Christie

Projected Rockets Starting Lineup:

PG: Fred VanVleet

SG: Jalen Green

SF: Dillon Brooks

PF: Jabari Smith Jr.

C: Alperen Sengun

Key Reserves: Jae’Sean Tate, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green

