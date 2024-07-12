Lakers Vs. Rockets Summer League Preview: Games Begin In Las Vegas

The California Classic has come to an end and the main event of the NBA calendar for the summer has arrived. Las Vegas Summer League is one of the most highly anticipated parts of the league schedule, and it opens up on Friday with a full slate of games, including the Los Angeles Lakers facing off against the Houston Rockets.

Fans have already gotten a close look at the Lakers Summer League roster. Behind Colin Castleton, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and more, the Lakers had some moments of good play, but were unable to secure a win at the California Classic. They went 0-3 and struggled on the offensive end of the floor mainly.

But the Las Vegas Summer League is a chance for L.A. to start fresh. The Lakers roster will get a guaranteed slate of games in the round robin section of the event before the tournament begins. L.A. has not fared well in the Las Vegas Summer League since their championship back with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and the 2017 roster.

And their first matchup, the Rockets, won’t be an easy one. The Rockets have had a number of high draft picks over the last few years and figure to have among the better Summer League rosters this year. They are highlighted by 2024 No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard. Beside him are recognizable names like Cam Whitmore, AJ Griffin, Kira Lewis Jr. and Trevor Keels.

Whitmore was the winner of the 2023 NBA Summer League MVP award, averaging 19.3 points per game. They also have two-way player N’Faly Dante who was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection in his last two seasons and finished on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team last season.

The Lakers have their work cut out for them, but they have the advantage of having already played alongside one another in three games. That familiarity could go a long way in a short tournament-style event like this one.

With a sold-out crowd expected at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, fans that will be in attendances should make sure to arrive early to get good seats.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-0) vs. Houston Rockets (0-0)

4:30 p.m. PT, July 12, 2024

Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Tommy Kuhse

SG: Bronny James

SF: Dalton Knecht

PF: Maxwell Lewis

C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Blake Hinson, Armel Traore, Moses Brown, Trent Forrest

Projected Rockets Starting Lineup:

PG: Reed Sheppard

SG: AJ Griffin

SF: Cam Whitmore

PF: Fabian White Jr.

C: N’Faly Dante

Key Reserves: Kira Lewis Jr., Trevor Keels, Jermaine Samuels Jr., Nate Hinton

