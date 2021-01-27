Lakers Vs. Sixers 01/27/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference at 14-4 straight up and 10-8 against the spread, and the Philadelphia 76ers have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 12-6 SU and 9-8-1 ATS. These two top teams are set to collide on Wednesday night when the Lakers visit the 76ers.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Philadelphia at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers are 10-0 SU and 7-3 ATS heading into this matchup.

LeBron James went 19-for-26 from the field including a 7-for-11 from 3-point range in a fantastic 46-point effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers last time out. Anthony Davis added 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Lakers fought out a 115-108 win to remain undefeated on the road this season. Los Angeles continues to show off its dominance on both sides of the court with the NBA’s best point differential at +9.8 through its first 18 games.

The Lakers are 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six games as a favorite of five points or fewer per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Joel Embiid sat out Monday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons with back soreness and was clearly missed as the 76ers took an ugly 119-104 loss on the road. The 76ers have gone 0-4 SU without Embiid in the lineup and 12-2 SU when their star center has played. Embiid is averaging 37.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game over his last three games and is expected to return to the lineup for this showdown with the Lakers. Philadelphia is 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in its last five games as a home underdog including a 108-91 win over the Lakers as 5-point underdogs last season.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 221.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 6-0 in Philadelphia’s last six games at home.

Los Angeles passed its biggest road test of the season last week in a 113-106 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers will have to get through Embiid and the 76ers to keep their impressive 12-game road winning streak alive with a victory in this one.

