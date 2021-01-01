Lakers Vs. Spurs 01/01/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers get a chance at back-to-back wins over the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday night when the two teams hit the hardwood together again at the AT&T Center.

The Lakers are listed as seven-point betting favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Friday night after topping San Antonio and covering the spread in their first meeting on Wednesday night. Friday’s total has been listed at 230.5 points.

LeBron James and company were set as 7.5-point favorites for the first of this pair of games in San Antonio, and cruised to a 121-107 victory. James led the way with a team-high 26 points to go along with eight assists in that win, while Dennis Schroder scored 21 points, and Anthony Davis added 20 points. Davis also grabbed eight rebounds on Wednesday.

That victory pushed the Lakers back over the .500 mark on the season at 3-2 both straight up and against the spread, after they’d been upset 115-107 as six-point favorites at home by the Portland Trail Blazers in their previous outing on Monday night. The UNDER has now paid off on the totals at sports betting sites in three of the Lakers’ first five games on the season.

Dejounte Murray poured in a game-high 29 points for the Spurs in Wednesday’s losing effort, while DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, and Patty Mills was good for 12 points off the bench. LaMarcus Aldridge sat out Wednesday’s game with a sore knee, while Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter; Becky Hammon took over on the bench.

The loss was the second in a row for the Spurs, who now sit at 2-2 SU and 3-1 ATS on the season; they’d managed to cover the posted spread in each of their first three games of the season against the Grizzlies, Raptors, and Pelicans. The OVER/UNDER is 2-2 for the Spurs.

Wednesday’s victory was the fourth straight for the Lakers both SU and ATS against the Spurs dating back to the start of last season. Los Angeles is 7-3 both SU and ATS in its last 10 games against San Antonio, with the OVER paying off six times over those 10 matchups.

