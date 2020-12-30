Lakers Vs. Spurs 12/30/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers have won and covered the spread in each of their last three games against the San Antonio Spurs as the two Western Conference teams prepare to play the first of two meetings in three days at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is listed as a six-point road betting favorite on the NBA odds for Wednesday night at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, although the status of LeBron James (sprained ankle) will have to be monitored throughout the day. The total for the contest is set at 230 points, and the Lakers and the Spurs will play again in San Antonio on Friday night.

The Lakers will be looking to get back into the win column on Wednesday night after they dropped a 115-107 decision at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night as six-point favorites at sports betting sites. Los Angeles was outscored 31-22 in the fourth quarter of that contest, pushing their record to 2-2 both straight up and against the spread on the season.

James led the way with a team-high 29 points for the Lakers in their loss to the Trail Blazers, with Dennis Schroder adding 24 points on the night, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope good for 14 points. Anthony Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds on the night, returning to action after he’d sat out with a calf injury the previous game. Davis also added five assists.

Los Angeles will be playing its first road game of the season on Wednesday night. The Lakers opened their season with a loss to the L.A. Clippers at Staples Center before picking up wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. The OVER/UNDER has gone 2-2 so far.

The Spurs are also coming off a loss, falling 98-95 on the road at the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday but covering the spread as 5-point underdogs on the betting lines. That has San Antonio at 2-1 SU but 3-0 ATS on the season, with them set as underdogs in all three outings.

Rudy Gay tossed in a team-high 22 points off the bench for San Antonio against the Pelicans, with DeMar DeRozan held to eight points, and LaMarcus Aldridge managing just four points.

The Lakers beat the Spurs both SU and ATS in all three of their meetings last season, with Los Angeles having gone 7-3 both SU and ATS in the last 10 games between the two teams dating back to January 2018. The OVER paid off six times over those 10 most recent games.

