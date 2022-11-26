Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: Anthony Davis Ruled Out In Second Of Back-To-Back

In a bit of an odd scheduling quirk, the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs for the third time this week on Saturday night. Anthony Davis led the way to victory in the two previous games; unfortunately, he will not get to do the same on the second night of a back-to-back.

Davis suffered a left calf contusion in Friday night’s win over the Spurs that will keep him out of this game. The injury is not severe, but the Lakers are being cautious with their star big man.

Without Davis, Winline on Android has the Lakers as a half-point underdog to the hometown Spurs, with the over/under at 231.5.

Although Davis won’t be playing, the Lakers have LeBron James back in the lineup for the second straight game. James returned from an adductor straight in Friday night’s contest and looked like himself, for the most part, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. However, his nine turnovers will need to be cleaned up if the Lakers are to keep up their winning ways.

Of course, it was his first game back, so a little bit of rust is to be expected, but most important is that LeBron expects to suit up on the second night of this back-to-back.

Former Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV continued his excellent season in his first game back in San Antonio, adding 18 points and three steals. A repeat performance would go a long way toward keeping the Lakers in that win column, especially without Davis in the lineup.

The Lakers will want to keep up their defensive intensity as they held the Spurs to just 94 points on 38 percent shooting from the field. The Lakers also did a better job of defending without fouling, which has been something Darvin Ham has stressed in recent weeks. Offensively, it was about the ball movement as the Lakers assisted on 28 of their 40-made baskets. The 24 transition points are also something the team will look to replicate.

The Lakers will need to improve on the glass as they allowed the Spurs to gather 20 offensive rebounds, including five apiece from Jakob Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan. That will be a challenge without Davis, so Ham may turn to Thomas Bryant to shore up their rebounding issues from last night.

The play of Dennis Schroder will also be closely watched as he continues to find his rhythm since returning from a thumb injury. His speed and defensive pressure help the Lakers, and now in the starting lineup with Patrick Beverley suspended, he has the opportunity to help the team get off to a great start.

Los Angeles Lakers (6-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-14)

5:00 p.m. PT, November 26, 2022

AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Money Reports from BetonMobile: Lakers 65% / Spurs 35%

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Lonnie Walker IV

SF: Troy Brown Jr.

PF: LeBron James

C: Thomas Bryant

Key Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Max Christie, Wenyen Gabriel

Projected Spurs Starting Lineup:

PG: Tre Jones

SG: Devin Vassell

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: Jeremy Sochan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Key Reserves: Keita Bates-Diop, Isaiah Roby, Charles Bassey, Gorgui Dieng, Romeo Langford

