Lakers Vs. Spurs Summer League Preview: Victor Wembanyama Not Playing In California Classic Finale

The Los Angeles Lakers’ opening contest at the California Classic in Sacramento did not go the way they hoped in terms of the outcome and now they will look to fix that in their second and final game before heading to Las Vegas. The Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs, who will be without top overall pick Victor Wembenyama.

Despite the loss, there were some positives to be taken from the Lakers’ contest against the Miami Heat, most notably Max Christie. The second-year wing led the Lakers with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, looking very comfortable handling the ball and creating, something he has been working to improve this summer. He is the leader on this Summer League team and his continued growth will be something to keep an eye on as he looks to crack the Lakers rotation once the season begins.

First-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino had a rough shooting night, but did begin to look more comfortable in the second half. His aggression picked up but he never got out of control and continued to play hard until the end. It was easy to see some of the tools he had, but he will still need some time to adjust to the NBA game.

One of the biggest issues for the Lakers in their debut was the same issue that plagued the team throughout much of last season in that they were terrible from the 3-point line. The Lakers made just 5-of-24 shots from deep while the Heat knocked down 15 3-pointers, one of the biggest reasons for the loss.

Cole Swider made three of those five shots from deep, but he will need some help from the likes of Christie, Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis and D’Moi Hodge if the Lakers plan on keeping up.

A lot of eyes will also be on two-way contract center Colin Castleton, who showed some flashes as well. The big man made all five of his shots and finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block. He was able to handle the ball and regularly challenged shots at the rim and he has some real tools to work with.

The Lakers defense will need to be on point as well against the Spurs who were led by their two-way contract players in Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow in their opening win. Champagnie knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points and four steals while Barlow dominated down low with 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-0)

5:00 p.m. PT, May 22, 2023

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: Max Christie

SF: LJ Figueroa

PF: Cole Swider

C: Sacha Killeya-Jones

Key Reserves: Maxwell Lewis, Colin Castleton, Scotty Pippen Jr., D’Moi Hodge, Damion Baugh

Projected Spurs Starting Lineup:

PG: Blake Wesley

SG: Javante McCoy

SF: Julian Champagnie

PF: Sidy Cissoko

C: Dominick Barlow

Key Reserves: Erik Stevenson, Justin Kier, Chaundee Brown, Seth Millner

