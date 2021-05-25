Lakers Vs. Suns 05/25/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-3 straight up and against the spread in their four games against the Phoenix Suns this season after losing Game 1. The Lakers will try to turn their luck against the Suns around with a win on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point road favorite for Game 2 on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Suns closed as a 2.5-point home underdog in Game 1, which they went on to win 99-90 (how the point spread works).

Lakers vs. Suns | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis was heavily criticized for his performance in Game 1 and took responsibility for the loss after the game. Davis went just 5-for-16 from the floor with 13 points and recorded a team-low -18 plus-minus score in his 39 minutes on the court. LeBron James led the team in points (18) and assists (10) on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Lakers to a win. Los Angeles had a six-game winning streak snapped with the loss and fell to 1-5 ATS over its last six games.

The Lakers are 5-14 SU in their last 19 road games against the Suns per the OddsShark NBA Database.

DeAndre Ayton played great in the first postseason game of his career with 21 points and 16 rebounds. But it was Devin Booker who led the way on offense for the Suns with 34 points and eight assists in the win. Chris Paul played through a shoulder injury and scored only seven points on Sunday, though he did record eight assists in the game as well. Paul is expected to start and try to play through his shoulder pain again on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 208 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between the Lakers and the Suns including Game 1’s 189-point final tally.

In some ways, a loss like the one that the Lakers took in Game 1 is better than a loss in a hard-fought game as it is easy enough to chalk up as a lousy effort and move on. All eyes will be on Anthony Davis in Game 2 as the Lakers’ big man could be out to make a statement after his poor performance in the series opener.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.