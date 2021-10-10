Lakers Vs. Suns Game Preview & TV Info: Talen Horton-Tucker & Malik Monk Ruled Out

The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to a great start this preseason as they are going into Sunday night’s contest against the Phoenix Suns at 0-3.

The Lakers have yet to have their full roster for any of those games though as both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook missed the first two games while Anthony Davis sat out the last one.

L.A. is again without some key pieces against the Suns as young guards Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk were both ruled out due to a right thumb sprain and right groin strain, respectively.

It remains to be seen if these are significant injuries or if the Lakers are just being cautious and holding them out because it’s the preseason. Either way though, it’s not ideal as the Lakers will be relying on their two promising guards to help get them through the regular season and they are already dealing with ailments.

Both players have played well this preseason as Monk ranks second on the team in scoring at 12.7 points while shooting 51.7% from the field and 47.1% from behind the arc while Horton-Tucker is also averaging 12.7 points in addition to 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

It’s possible that other Lakers players are sitting out the game against the Suns as well, although Frank Vogel has not yet announced anything. He recently said that the plan for James and Westbrook is to play at least two preseason games, and this would be their second.

With only a little more than a week until Opening Night though, there’s no doubt that the Lakers can use some more time on the floor together. For James personally though, he said he gets more out of practices than preseason games, so he is still getting in his work even if he doesn’t suit up.

The Suns handed the Lakers one of their preseason losses last Wednesday, beating them 117-105 in an afternoon in Phoenix. Devin Booker sat out that game although likely is playing in this one.

Lakers (0-3) vs. Suns (2-1)

7:00 p.m. PT, Oct. 10, 2021

Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Kent Bazemore

SF: LeBron James

PF: Anthony Davis

C: DeAndre Jordan

Key Reserves: Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Austin Reaves

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Jae Crowder

C: Deandre Ayton

Key Reserves: Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, Frank Kaminsky, Elfrid Payton, JaVale McGee

