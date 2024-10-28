Lakers vs. Suns Preview: First Road Game & Rematch Of 2024-25 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are rolling to start the 2024-25 season as they picked up another victory, this time in a thrilling comeback win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers got a heroic effort from LeBron James to begin the fourth quarter while Anthony Davis closed things out en route to a 131-127 victory to improve their record to a perfect 3-0.

Now, Los Angeles will hit the road for their first away game of the season in a rematch against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers and Suns squared off against each other this past Friday with the former edging out a 123-116 win.

Phoenix’s lone loss this season is from Los Angeles and thus the team will need to be careful as their Pacific Division rivals look to even this season’s head-to-head matchup.

Head coach JJ Redick should have his normal rotation available for the game, though Cam Reddish is available after missing the past two games due to personal reasons. Los Angeles will also be without Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis as they were assigned to the South Bay Lakers, while Bronny James remains on the parent roster for the road trip.

The first matchup featured a scoring duel between Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as they led their respective teams in scoring, but the Lakers’ supporting cast was the difference as players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura stepped up as scoring options.

Focusing the defensive attention on Phoenix’s “Big 3” of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Durant should be priority, but the rest of their roster is capable of generating and shooting 3-pointers. To counter, the Lakers need to be diligent about cleaning the glass on both ends and creating extra opportunities for themselves.

Beal is listed as questionable going into the game but considering it is against the Lakers, he will surely do everything possible to make sure he is ready and available.

Another win for the purple and gold would be a massive momentum boost and a great way to kick off their five-game road trip.

Phoenix Suns (2-1) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-0)

7:00 p.m. PST, Monday, October 28, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyus Jones

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Devin Booker

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Key Reserves: Royce O’Neale, Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris, Ryan Dunn

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!