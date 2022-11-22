Lakers Vs. Suns Preview: L.A. Faces Tough Test To Keep Win Streak Alive

A tough battle awaits the Los Angeles Lakers as they try to extend their winning streak to four games, taking on the Phoenix Suns away from home.

The Lakers are once again without LeBron James for the fifth straight game with Juan Toscano-Anderson and Max Christie also unavailable for the clash. Meanwhile, the Suns will miss Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson.

L.A. comes off its best game of the season — a dominant 123-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday — during which not only they shot the ball well, but also completely neutralized the visitors’ undermanned offense. The Suns will certainly cause the Lakers more problems on Tuesday, even if they have been dealing with their own issues over the last couple of weeks.

Without two important pieces in Paul and Johnson, Phoenix has honed 4-5 since early November. During that time, the Suns have scored about six points per game less (112.6). Still, they remain one of the most efficient teams in the NBA, outscoring their opponents by 3.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Suns also own one of the best defenses in the league, one that both limits the number of scoring opportunities for their rivals and creates extra possessions for their offense. And the offense runs seamlessly after the franchise retained most of its roster, led by Devin Booker who’s averaging a career 27.6 points per game.

Among the Suns’ very few weaknesses, centers Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale can be outmuscled in a more physical game and lose the battle on the glass. And although Phoenix doesn’t give up many open looks along the perimeter, its opponents knock down the 3-pointers they manage to attempt at the fourth-highest rate in the NBA.

The Lakers shooters need to step up on Tuesday if L.A. wants to remain in the win column. Thomas Bryant has another opportunity to build on his fine performance in the first games following his return from thumb surgery, as helping Anthony Davis exert dominance in the paint should bring the Purple and Gold closer to another victory

Meanwhile, another big night might be in the cards for Davis who’s averaging 35 points, 17.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last three games.

Phoenix Suns (10-6) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5-10)

7:00 p.m. PT, November 22, 2022

Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Patrick Beverley

SG: Lonnie Walker IV

SF: Austin Reaves

PF: Troy Brown Jr.

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder, Wenyen Gabriel, Matt Ryan

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Cam Payne

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Corey Craig

C: Deandre Ayton

Key Reserves: Damion Lee, Ish Wainright, Duane Washington Jr., Bismack Biyombo

