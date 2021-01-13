Lakers Vs. Thunder 01/13/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-0 straight up and 4-2 against the spread on the road this season. The Lakers will look to remain undefeated away from home with another win on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Los Angeles is a 9.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Oklahoma City at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Thunder are 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS through their first four home games of 2020/21.

Lakers vs. Thunder | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers picked up a second straight blowout win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, defeating them 117-100 just two nights after earning a 120-102 win. LeBron James led Los Angeles in scoring with 26 points and the defense held James Harden to just 16 shot attempts from the field and just 16 points on the night.

Los Angeles ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring averaging 114.7 points per game and fourth in scoring defense allowing only 105.7 points per game.

Since opening the season with a 2-2 SU and ATS record, the Lakers are 7-1 SU and 4-4 ATS over their last eight games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Oklahoma City had a three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night in a 112-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder have been the betting underdog in each of their first 10 games, but have remained competitive with a 5-5 SU and 6-4 ATS record. With Chris Paul and Steven Adams both traded away this offseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now the clear face of the franchise in Oklahoma City. The 22-year-old is averaging 20.9 points per game thus far this season.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 219.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 5-2 in Oklahoma City’s last seven games.

The Thunder played the Lakers tough last season with a 3-1 ATS record and one outright upset as 5.5-point underdogs in the NBA bubble. It will be interesting to see how this year’s series goes with so many new faces on both squads. Fatigue shouldn’t be a factor in this one as both teams are playing their third game in four nights and their second game of a back-to-back.

