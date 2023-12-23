Lakers Vs. Thunder Preview: Looking To Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a downward spiral after winning the In-Season Tournament, currently on a four-game losing streak and 0-2 on their three-game road trip.

In L.A.’s last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it featured a valiant effort without LeBron James in the lineup. Anthony Davis led the way with 31 points and eight rebounds, accompanied by Austin Reaves with 20, Rui Hachimura with one of his better performances with 18 points and Taurean Prince with an efficient 14 points. Unfortunately, the purple and gold could not get enough stops against a legit Timberwolves team though, losing 118-111.

With energy and effort seemingly lacking since winning the tournament, Thursday’s game was a step in the right direction despite the loss. However, the Lakers now take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are the No. 2 seed in the conference and 10-4 on their home floor. These two teams met in Oklahoma City on Nov. 30, when the Thunder would handle L.A. 133-110.

It is worth noting that the Lakers were without Cam Reddish, Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, three important pieces to what the team is trying to accomplish this year. While it is extremely hard to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, having both Reddish and Vanderbilt available should help out on the defensive side of the ball. The Lakers are going to have to have a complete game on both sides of the ball to snap this losing streak, which has been a rarity through the recent weeks.

Injuries have begun to subside for the time being, with everyone being available besides Gabe Vincent, who made his return to the lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Darvin Ham is trying out a change to the starting lineup as well with Vanderbilt taking D’Angelo Russell’s spot. Russell has struggled mightily in his last 10 games, averaging 10.4 points on 38.6% from the field and 28.9% from 3.

With Vanderbilt joining the starting lineup, it is reminiscent of the 2019-20 starting lineup with LeBron James handing the ball and orchestrating offense. The defense may be improved, but the lack of spacing that Vanderbilt and Reddish provide could make things difficult for James and Davis.

Regardless, it was becoming clear that a lineup change was going to be needed to get the Lakers out of their losing ways. It’ll be intriguing to see how the benching of Russell will impact his game and if he’ll be able to win that spot back. But, against an explosive Thunder offense, L.A. needs to set the tone defensively and hang their hat on getting stops.

Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8)

5:00 p.m. PT, Dec. 23, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: LeBron James

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura

Projected Thunder starting lineup:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Isaiah Joe

SF: Jalen Williams

PF: Lu Dort

C: Chet Holmgren

Key Reserves: Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams

