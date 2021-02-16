Lakers Vs. Timberwolves 02/16/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-7 straight up and 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers will try to snap their road losing streak against the Timberwolves with a win on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Minnesota at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Timberwolves lost 127-91 as 10.5-point underdogs when these two teams last met in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers suffered a 122-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, but they suffered an even bigger loss in that game as Anthony Davis aggravated the Achilles injury that had kept him out of each of the team’s previous two games. Davis left the game in the second quarter and will be reevaluated in a 2-3 weeks.

He is expected to be out until at least the NBA All-Star Break (March 5-10). LeBron James and the rest of the team will be tasked with keeping the Lakers near the top of the standings out West during his absence with the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers all playing well.

Over their last 11 games, the Lakers are just 3-8 ATS despite a 7-1 SU record over their last eight games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 20 points as the Timberwolves upset the Toronto Raptors 116-112 as 7.5-point road underdogs on Sunday night. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Minnesota, but the team has actually been playing better than its record of late showing impressive fight as an underdog with a 7-1-1 ATS mark over its last nine games. The Timberwolves are 4-8 SU and 7-5 ATS at home this season.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 223 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 in Los Angeles’ last five games.

Los Angeles improved its depth this offseason to prepare for a potential situation like the one it finds itself in now with Anthony Davis set to miss significant time. As long as LeBron James can stay healthy and continue to play at the MVP level he has been playing at, the Lakers should be able to weather this storm.

