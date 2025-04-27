Lakers Vs. Timberwolves Game 4 Preview, TV Info & More

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on the ropes heading into Game 4 after suffering a 116-104 loss to go down 2-1 in their series first round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although their expectation was not to steal both in Minneapolis, the Lakers need at least one win to take back home-court advantage and avoid falling down 3-1.

After LeBron James dropped 38 points and 10 rebounds in Game 3, the hope is he can sustain that level of play. That is especially necessary with Luka Doncic dealing with a stomach bug. He toughed it out in Game 3 but clearly did not look like his usual self and with the quick turnaround to Sunday afternoon’s Game 4, it remains to be seen how much healthier he will be.

Obviously, the newest Lakers star should not be faulted for trying to play through this illness, but he hindered the team’s chances to win on both ends. Minnesota is finding ways to attack L.A.’s weaker defenders and attacking the paint at will with Jaxson Hayes yet to play double-digit minutes.

Head coach JJ Redick has a decision to make on Hayes because he has not provided many positives this series. There may be no choice but to embrace small-ball as there needs to be more intensity to contain ball-handlers. Even with Hayes remaining in the starting lineup though, his role should continue to decrease.

Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves in scoring with 30 in Game 3and most of his damage came in the paint. The same can be said for Julius Randle, so there needs to be more pride on defense for L.A. in terms of energy and physicality.

Turnovers also plagued the Lakers in Game 3 as they had 16 costly ones. They cannot afford to allow Minnesota to get out and run to take advantage of those opportunities, so a greater attention to detail is needed on Sunday.

If the Lakers can get James, Doncic and Austin Reaves in a rhythm offensively, it allows the role players to get going as well. Redick has yet to cash in a good offensive performance against Minnesota, who deserves credit for their physicality defensively.

The first-time head coach needs to find a way to make life easier offensively though so they can have more energy and effort on defense. Getting over that mountaintop on offense needs to happen, should L.A. hope to tie this series once again.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1)

Sunday, April 27, 12:30 p.m. PT

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Lakers Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Goodwin

Timberwolves Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Julius Randle

C: Rudy Gobert

Key Reserves: Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

