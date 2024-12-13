Lakers Vs. Timberwolves Preview: Austin Reaves Probable To Return After Missing Five Games

The Los Angeles Lakers return to the court for the first time in five days with a chance for redemption as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Austin Reaves is listed as probable and expected to return from a left pelvic contusion after missing the last five games, but LeBron James is missing his second straight contest with left foot soreness.

When these teams met just a couple of weeks ago, the Lakers put forth one of their most embarrassing efforts of the season, managing a season-low 80 points in a 29-point loss. LeBron and Anthony Davis combined for just 22 points, the Lakers committed 20 turnovers and allowed the Timberwolves to make 15 3-pointers on the night.

First and foremost, the Lakers need Davis to be the man he was on Opening Night against this team when he was the best player on the court and took it to Rudy Gobert on both sides of the floor. Reaves’ return to the lineup should help with playmaking, shooting and setting the tone with his effort on both ends. But with LeBron out, the Lakers need Reaves to jump right in as a primary creator.

D’Angelo Russell keeping up his recent level of play, especially as a shooter, would be big as he is shooting 50% from deep in the last five games and his playmaking is even more important with James out. Rui Hachimura stepped up scoring wise against Portland and more of the same is needed, while Dalton Knecht finding his shooting stroke would be a huge boost as well. He has found other ways to impact the game, particularly with his rebounding, but he has been in single-digits scoring four of the last five games.

Defense should be the most watched thing for the Lakers, however, as it has been what the team has been talking about fixing during this time off. Communication is key regardless of the schemes they have been tweaking as that is what has led to so many open looks for the opposition and that can’t happen against this Timberwolves team.

Minnesota ranks in the top-10 in both 3-pointers made per game and 3-point percentage. They outscored the Lakers by 27 from deep in the last game while also adding 20 transition points and 26 points off turnovers. All-Star wing Anthony Edwards only scored eight points and it didn’t matter because the Lakers allowed everyone else to get going with easy buckets in transition and wide open 3-pointers.

This should be a game about pride for the Lakers after the last meeting between these teams. Obviously the Lakers need a win, but more important is the effort, energy and fight that this team shows. After all this time off there is no excuse to not come out locked in and playing hard for 48 minutes and if the execution matches the effort, they can come out of this break with a huge victory.

Los Angeles Lakers (13-11) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-11)

5 p.m. PT, Friday, December 13, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Dalton Knecht

SF: Max Christie

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Christian Koloko, Cam Reddish

Projected Timberwolves Starting Lineup:

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Julius Randle

C: Rudy Gobert

Key Reserves: Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

