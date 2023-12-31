Lakers Vs. Timberwolves Preview: First Game Of Back-To-Back To Close Out 2023

December has been filled with a ton of travel for the Los Angeles Lakers, and that will remain the case to close out the year as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night before facing the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year’s Eve.

This is the second trip to Minnesota in the last couple of weeks for the Lakers to take on the top team in the Western Conference. The Lakers lost the first matchup, 118-111, although they played the Timberwolves tough considering LeBron James did not suit up.

The Lakers have James in the lineup this time around, however, as he celebrates his 39th birthday. He has been dealing with a non-COVID illness but will tough it out. James has typically played well on his birthday, notably scoring 47 points to go along with 10 rebounds and nine assists last year against the Atlanta Hawks.

As far as who won’t be playing, the Lakers continue to be without Gabe Vincent after undergoing knee surgery. After missing the last game with a groin injury though, Cam Reddish is back in the lineup for L.A.

Minnesota poses a tough challenge for the Lakers due to the size and length the team possesses. Rudy Gobert is in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation once again while Jaden McDaniels is establishing himself as one of the better perimeter defenders in the league, likely getting the assignment on James to start this one.

Darvin Ham’s recent starting lineup change was designed for a matchup like this one where the Lakers will need length and size to match up with the Timberwolves on both ends. Jarred Vanderbilt should spend a lot of time guarding his former teammate Anthony Edwards, who is in the midst of another All-Star caliber season averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

As far as who the Timberwolves have to account for though, Anthony Davis is likely at the top of their scouting report. The Lakers big man has been on a tear as of late, averaging 28.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks while shooting 55.5% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range in his last 15 games. Included in that was a 31-point performance against the Timberwolves so they will surely try to come up with something to slow the star big man down.

Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7)

5:00 p.m. PT, Dec. 30, 2023

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: LeBron James

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Max Christie, hristian Wood

Projected Timberwolves starting lineup:

PG: Mike Conley

SG; Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Karl-Anthony Towns

C: Rudy Gobert

Key Reserves: Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Troy Brown Jr.

