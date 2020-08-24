Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 08/24/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are now 2-0 straight up and against the spread over their last two games since going 1-5 SU and 0-6 ATS in their previous six. The Lakers hope to keep their newfound momentum going with another win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in Game 4.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite on the NBA odds in Orlando at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In six meetings with the Trail Blazers since the start of the 2019-20 regular season, the Lakers are 4-2 SU and ATS.

After scoring only 10 points in the Lakers’ 111-88 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2, LeBron James went off for 38 points in just 34 minutes of play in a 116-108 Game 3 victory. James also had 12 rebounds and eight assists in the win while Anthony Davis added 29 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists of his own.

The Lakers actually trailed the game by four heading into the second half, but a 40-29 third quarter gave Los Angeles a lead that it would not relinquish en route to the win.

The Lakers have been the betting favorite 65 times this season ahead of Monday night’s game. They are 47-18 SU and 31-33-1 ATS in those 65 games.

Damian Lillard also bounced back from a low-scoring performance in Game 2 to tally 34 points in Portland’s losing effort on Saturday. Lillard and his teammates were unhappy with the discrepancy in foul calls in Game 3 as the Trail Blazers went to the free throw line just 19 times compared to the Lakers’ 43 trips to the line.

Portland is hoping that the public complaints made to the media about these foul calls will result in more calls going the Trail Blazers’ way in Game 4 and beyond.

Monday night’s total is set at 224.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 10-4 in the Lakers’ last 14 games including all three of the games in this series.

Los Angeles has flipped the script on this series with back-to-back wins after a disappointing loss in Game 1. Lillard and the Trail Blazers could potentially flip it back with an upset win in Game 4, which is essentially a must-win for Portland as this Lakers squad will likely be too strong to beat three times in a row.

