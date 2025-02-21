Lakers Vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Luka Doncic & Jarred Vanderbilt Out In Second Night Of Back-To-Back

The Los Angeles Lakers had no time to dwell on their loss to the Charlotte Hornets as they must turn right around and head to Portland to take on a feisty Trail Blazers team on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers are without Luka Doncic as he continues to ease his way back from his calf strain, and the same goes for defensive specialist Jarred Vanderbilt in his return from foot surgery.

This means the Lakers’ offense will run primarily through LeBron James and Austin Reaves, which shouldn’t be a problem. LeBron continues to dominate in his 22nd NBA season while Reaves has thrived all year long when given the ball in his hands. And after a questionable ejection last night, Reaves should have even more of a chip on his shoulder and come out very aggressive.

The key offensively for the Lakers may be their ability to knock down their open looks. They shot just 29.4% from deep against the Hornets and, just as concerning, only got to the free throw line 12 times. Reaves and James will no doubt put pressure on the Blazers defense at the rim, but others will need to step up from the outside.

Dorian Finney-Smith steps into the starting lineup and he and Rui Hachimura should be the main beneficiaries. In particular, Hachimura’s offense will be even more pivotal with Doncic out, and the Lakers need Gabe Vincent or Dalton Knecht to provide some kind of spark off the bench.

Defensively, the Lakers must be locked in against this Trail Blazers team that has won six straight home games and has a number of players capable of explosive nights. In particular, the backcourt duo of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe can wreak havoc both at the rim and, in the case of Simons, from deep as well.

Portland is one of the worst teams in the league in terms of taking care of the ball so if the Lakers are on a string, they should be able to cause some turnovers and get some easy baskets. But it is imperative that they box out as the Blazers are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league. Rookie big Donovan Clingan averages nearly three a game on his own while defensive ace Toumani Camara constantly creates extra possessions with his activity.

This won’t be an easy game as the Trail Blazers are a very good home team and have the rest advantage. But the Lakers have shown they can go on the road and pick up victories against tough teams. If LeBron and Reaves set the tone, and the Lakers lock in on defense, they can leave Portland with a victory.

Los Angeles Lakers (32-21) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-32)

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, 7:00 p.m. PT

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Dorian Finney-Smith

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Alex Len, Shake Milton

Projected Trail Blazers Starting Lineup:

PG: Anfernee Simons

SG: Toumani Camara

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Jerami Grant

C: Donovan Clingan

Key Reserves: Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, Kris Murray

