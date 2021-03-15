Lakers Vs. Warriors 03/15/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-1 straight up and 3-2 against the spread in their last five games against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers hope to keep things rolling with a road win over the Warriors on Monday night.

Los Angeles is a two-point road favorite on the NBA odds in San Francisco at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Warriors are 13-6 SU and 12-7 ATS at home this season.

Lakers vs. Warriors | OddsShark Matchup Report

Kyle Kuzma made a big impact off the bench on Friday night with 24 points and 13 rebounds in the Lakers’ 105-100 win at home over the Indiana Pacers. LeBron James finished the game with 18 points and 10 assists in his return to action after missing the team’s last game against the Sacramento Kings for a rest day.

Los Angeles reported on Friday that Anthony Davis would be re-assessed in two weeks to determine when he will be ready to return, but reports indicate that his recovery is going well.

The Lakers are 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS over their last four road games since going 12-2 SU and 8-6 ATS in their previous 14 road games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State bounced back from a 130-104 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers out of the break with a 131-119 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Draymond Green recorded a 3-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists while Stephen Curry went 6-for-9 from three-point range en route to a 32-point night.

The Warriors have been an interesting team this season at 20-19 SU and 19-20 ATS; they can beat anyone when their offense is clicking but are vulnerable to lose to anyone when it’s not.

Monday night’s total is set at 224 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-2 in Golden State’s last seven games against the Lakers.

The last 10 games between the Warriors and Lakers have been split with both teams going 5-5 SU and ATS. Each of the Lakers’ last two wins against Golden State have been blowouts, but winning by a huge margin again on Monday will be tough with Davis out of the lineup.

