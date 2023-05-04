Lakers Vs. Warriors Game 2 Preview: Looking To Take Control Of Series With Another Road Win

After stealing Game 1 on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers look to do so again in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The Warriors have been one of the best home teams in the NBA and one of the worst on the road this series, so the Lakers taking Game 2 and going home, where they are undefeated this postseason, up 2-0 would be absolutely massive.

In order to make that happen though, L.A. will need another dominant performance from Anthony Davis. The big man was everywhere for the Lakers in Game 1, finishing with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Davis acknowledged that he is expecting the Warriors to make some adjustments in order to limit him in Game 2, but his plan is to remain aggressive offensively regardless of who is guarding him.

To win against a hungry Warriors team on Thursday night though, it will take more than just a dominant performance from Davis. One area the Lakers will certainly need to be better is at the 3-point line, both offensively and defensively.

The Lakers shot just 6-of-25 (24%) from deep in Game 1 while the Warriors shot 21-of-53 (39.5%). Getting outscored by 45 points from the 3-point line is typically not a recipe for success, even if the Lakers were able to come out on top in Game 1.

While the Lakers are not known for their 3-point shooting, even shooting their season average of 34.6% would go a long way in keeping up with the Warriors, who will surely come out firing again in Game 2. Guys like D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and LeBron James should play a key role in that, although James specifically has really struggled from deep this postseason shooting just 18.4%.

On the defensive side though, James admitted that the Lakers need to do a better job of executing their game plan to keep the Warriors off the 3-point line. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole hit six each from deep in Game 1, so a lot of the Lakers’ attention should and will be dedicated to that trio.

The Warriors should come out with their pants on fire in Game 2 knowing it’s a must-win, so it will be up to the Lakers to match that energy if they want to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-0) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-1)

6:00 p.m. PT, May 4, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder, Troy Brown Jr., Malik Beasley, Wenyen Gabriel

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: Draymond Green

C: Kevon Looney

Key Reserves: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jamychal Green

