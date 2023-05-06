Lakers Vs. Warriors Game 3 Preview: Looking To Remain Undefeated At Home In Postseason

The Los Angeles were unable to take a commanding 2-0 lead against the Golden State Warriors, instead suffering a blowout loss in Game 2.

With their backs against the wall, it was no surprise to the Warriors do everything they could to stave off a 0-2 series deficit. Now, it’s up to the Lakers to respond when they head back home to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday night.

LeBron James finally got his jump shot back on track in Game 2 as he went 3-of-8 from distance, but the real key is unlocking Anthony Davis, who had yet another underwhelming performance following a win. Darvin Ham has already acknowledged there needs to be concerted effort to move Davis around to get him the ball in more advantageous spots, but the Warriors know this and will come prepared with counters.

Golden State unveiled a new starting lineup in Game 2, subbing out Kevon Looney for JaMychal Green. Green gives the Warriors more floor spacing and prevents the Lakers from completely crowding the painted area. James was able to roam off non-shooters a lot in Game 1, but now he and the rest of the team will have to figure out ways to close the gaps and prevent Golden State from scoring the nets from deep.

In order for the Lakers to pull out a win, they’ve got to go back to getting downhill and drawing fouls to make up for the 3-point disparity. Los Angeles took 17 free throw attempts in Game 2, with most of them coming in garbage time. That number needs to be higher if they want to ensure they keep pace with the Warriors on the scoreboard.

Defensively, Los Angeles’ work is cut out for them given how much stress Golden State’s offense puts on opponents. Davis is the skeleton key that unlocks coverages that most teams can’t utilize, so that end of the floor needs to start with him being engaged and setting the tone from the jump.

So far the purple and gold have yet to lose at home in the playoffs, but it’ll take a herculean effort to take Game 3 and a 2-1 series lead.

Golden State Warriors (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-1)

5:30 p.m. PT, May 6, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder, Troy Brown Jr., Malik Beasley, Wenyen Gabriel

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: JaMychal Green

C: Draymond Green

Key Reserves: Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody

