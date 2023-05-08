Lakers Vs. Warriors Game 4 Preview: Looking To Stay Undefeated At Home & Take 3-1 Series Lead

After a dominant victory in Game 3, the Los Angeles Lakers look to take control of their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 on Monday night.

The Lakers have not lost at home since the end of March, and if they are able to keep that streak going in Game 3 then they will take a commanding 3-1 series lead. In LeBron James’ 20-year NBA career, his teams have never even gone to a Game 7 when leading 3-1 in a series.

With that being said, expect the Lakers to come out with some urgency in Game 4 not wanting to allow the Warriors, who have struggled on the road all season, to go back home with the series tied at two games apiece.

That urgency starts with Anthony Davis, who has been exceptional in the Lakers’ two wins this series, averaging 27.5 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. In the Lakers’ Game 2 loss though, he had just 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Warriors do not have the size to match up with Davis down low, so if he comes out with a mindset to dominate then he should have another very strong game offensively. He has also been the best defensive player by a mile this postseason, and that will be the case regardless of what he does on offense.

Speaking of defense, the Lakers will need to defend the 3-point line well again in Game 4 as there’s no doubt the Warriors will come out firing with their backs against the wall. Golden State only shot 29% from deep in Game 3 but was over 40% in the first two games.

It’s also possible that the Warriors make a change to their starting lineup again after JaMychal Green struggled in Game 3. The Warriors cannot match the Lakers’ size, so their best bet may be trying to spread the Lakers out and outshoot them the way they did in Game 2. Jordan Poole has really struggled since Game 1 but is capable of getting hot at any time, as are Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, of course.

Chasing those guys around screens all night is not easy, but Darvin Ham made a nice tactical adjustment in Game 3 by moving Jarred Vanderbilt onto Draymond Green with Austin Reaves on Curry. That allows the Lakers to switch more on Green’s screens and doesn’t put a mismatch on the perimeter with Vanderbilt on Curry.

Another adjustment by Ham was inserting Lonnie Walker IV into the rotation for the first time this postseason, and it worked as he did a nice job chasing Curry and Thompson around screens while also contributing offensively. With both Troy Brown Jr. and Malik Beasley struggling this postseason, Walker will likely get another chance to contribute for L.A. in Game 3.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-2)

7:00 p.m. PT, May 8, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, Wenyen Gabriel

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: Draymond Green

C: JaMychal Green

Key Reserves: Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!