Lakers Vs. Warriors Game 6 Preview: Chance To Close Out Defending Champs At Home

The Los Angeles Lakers had a chance to secure their place in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday at the Chase Center, but fell 121-106 to the Golden State Warriors in a game where all five Warriors starters reached double figures.

They have another opportunity to end the series on Friday night in Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with a dreaded Game 7 in San Francisco awaiting the Lakers if they cannot close things out.

Fortunately, they have their star center healthy and in the lineup. Anthony Davis suffered a hit to the head from Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and missed the remainder of the game. There was legitimate concern that Davis may have a concussion, but he avoided the protocol and is listed as probable for Friday night’s game, expected to play.

The Warriors also have serious concern for their All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins, who suffered a rib injury in Game 5. He is listed as questionable and a game-time decision but is likely to play given the must-win nature of the game.

With injuries playing a small factor, but not holding any main rotation players out, both teams must figure out their next adjustment to get the upper hand in a massive Game 6. The Warriors have already attempted multiple lineup changes, including JaMychal Green and Gary Payton II in the starting lineup over Looney.

The Payton move appears to have stuck, as the Warriors have found success by forcing Davis to more frequently guard the perimeter or leave Payton, Wiggins or even Klay Thompson open as a result of ignoring the perimeter.

The Lakers have yet to adjust with a lineup change, although head coach Darvin Ham hinted that it was possible for Game 6. He offered positives and negatives for both, most explicitly saying that the current starting lineup has already won three games, offering enough evidence that things are working as intended.

However, that type of mentality has led to blown series leads in the past, as the winning team is not immune to adjustments. The Lakers have found defensive success with Jarred Vanderbilt and Austin Reaves splitting time on Stephen Curry, while players like D’Angelo Russell and Lonnie Walker IV focus on Thompson and Wiggins.

LeBron James guarding Draymond Green has allowed him to act as a free safety, getting in passing lanes or forcing rotations based on the Warriors frequent off-ball movement.

Game 6 serves as the Lakers best chance to close out the series, similar to how they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies. James admitted that they treated Game 6 in the first round as their Game 7, and they need to have the same mentality in L.A. on Friday.

Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-3)

7:00 p.m. PT, May 12, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Jarred Vanderbilt

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dennis Schroder, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Gary Payton II

SF: Klay Thompson

PF: Andrew Wiggins

C: Draymond Green

Key Reserves: Kevon Looney, Donte DiVincenzo, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody

