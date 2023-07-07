Lakers Vs. Warriors Summer League Preview: Las Vegas Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers young talent begins their first major showcase on Friday night as Las Vegas Summer League kicks off with a Western Conference Semifinals rematch against the Golden State Warriors.

L.A. already got a taste of Summer League with Sacramento’s California Classic, but nothing is quite like the spectacle that is the 30-team Las Vegas Summer League. The Lakers and Warriors will have all eyes on them as they immediately follow the debuts of Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, the top two picks in the NBA Draft.

Featured on the Lakers Summer League team in Las Vegas are second-year guard Max Christie, 2023 draft picks Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis and two-way players Colin Castleton, Cole Swider and D’Moi Hodge.

An especially close eye can be kept on Hood-Schifino, Lewis and Castleton, all three of whom are candidates to crack the regular season rotation, but first have to earn it.

Hood-Schifino is a versatile combo guard who can create his own shot outside the paint, handle the ball and make quick decisions in the pick-and-roll. He can defend multiple positions, but focuses on opposing point guards, and is generally a high IQ player. The key for him will be improving his outside shot.

Lewis is the physical prototype of a 3-and-D wing but needs consistency. If he can shoot a high percentage from deep while being disruptive on defense, Lewis has the opportunity to possibly crack the Lakers’ rotation early.

Castleton is a wild card for the regular season, especially for a team in need of center depth. If he can improve his touch around the rim and become more of a factor offensively, he could legitimately be a rotation player.

On the Warriors side, fans can closely watch first-round pick Brandin Podziemski and second-rounder Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Podziemski is the sweet-shooting guard out of Santa Clara who was selected No. 19 overall by the Warriors. He figures to fit seamlessly alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with his ability to hit jumpers at a high rate.

But for Summer League, he is one of the leaders. The Lakers defensive focus should be squarely set on him, likely with a combination of Christie, Hood-Schifino and even Lewis.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-0) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-0)

8:00 p.m. PT, July 7, 2023

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: Max Christie

SF: Maxwell Lewis

PF: Cole Swider

C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Scotty Pippen Jr., D’Moi Hodge, Alex Fudge, LJ Figueroa, Damion Baugh

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Lester Quinones

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: Kendric Davis

PF: Gui Santos

C: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Key Reserves: Jayce Johnson, Reggie Perry, Adam Seiko, Gabe Kalscheur

