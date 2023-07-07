Lakers Vs. Warriors Summer League Preview: Las Vegas Opener
Max Christie, Lakers
(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers young talent begins their first major showcase on Friday night as Las Vegas Summer League kicks off with a Western Conference Semifinals rematch against the Golden State Warriors.

L.A. already got a taste of Summer League with Sacramento’s California Classic, but nothing is quite like the spectacle that is the 30-team Las Vegas Summer League. The Lakers and Warriors will have all eyes on them as they immediately follow the debuts of Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, the top two picks in the NBA Draft.

Featured on the Lakers Summer League team in Las Vegas are second-year guard Max Christie, 2023 draft picks Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis and two-way players Colin Castleton, Cole Swider and D’Moi Hodge.

An especially close eye can be kept on Hood-Schifino, Lewis and Castleton, all three of whom are candidates to crack the regular season rotation, but first have to earn it.

Hood-Schifino is a versatile combo guard who can create his own shot outside the paint, handle the ball and make quick decisions in the pick-and-roll. He can defend multiple positions, but focuses on opposing point guards, and is generally a high IQ player. The key for him will be improving his outside shot.

Lewis is the physical prototype of a 3-and-D wing but needs consistency. If he can shoot a high percentage from deep while being disruptive on defense, Lewis has the opportunity to possibly crack the Lakers’ rotation early.

Castleton is a wild card for the regular season, especially for a team in need of center depth. If he can improve his touch around the rim and become more of a factor offensively, he could legitimately be a rotation player.

On the Warriors side, fans can closely watch first-round pick Brandin Podziemski and second-rounder Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Podziemski is the sweet-shooting guard out of Santa Clara who was selected No. 19 overall by the Warriors. He figures to fit seamlessly alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with his ability to hit jumpers at a high rate.

But for Summer League, he is one of the leaders. The Lakers defensive focus should be squarely set on him, likely with a combination of Christie, Hood-Schifino and even Lewis.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-0) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-0)

8:00 p.m. PT, July 7, 2023
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN
Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Hood-Schifino
SG: Max Christie
SF: Maxwell Lewis
PF: Cole Swider
C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Scotty Pippen Jr., D’Moi Hodge, Alex Fudge, LJ Figueroa, Damion Baugh

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Lester Quinones
SG: Brandin Podziemski
SF: Kendric Davis
PF: Gui Santos
C: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Key Reserves: Jayce Johnson, Reggie Perry, Adam Seiko, Gabe Kalscheur

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Rich Paul LeBron James Lakers

Lakers Video: Rich Paul Shares Story Of First Meeting With LeBron James

The relationship between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and sports tycoon Rich Paul is one of the more famous partnerships…
D'Angelo Russell, Darvin Ham, Lakers

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Doesn’t Want D’Angelo Russell To Defer To LeBron James & Anthony Davis

The early returns on the trade that landed the Los Angeles Lakers D’Angelo Russell have been strong…
LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Starting His Own Podcast Soon?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly an empire unto himself…

Lakers News: Malik Beasley Looking Forward To Getting ‘Revenge’ On Timberwolves

After a disastrous start to the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have transformed themselves into a legitimate playoff…