Lakers Vs. Wizards 04/28/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-4 straight up and 1-4-1 against the spread over their last six games. The Lakers will try to get some momentum going when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite on the NBA odds in Washington at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Wizards opened as a three-point home underdog but bettors have bet the line down to Los Angeles -1.5 (how line movement works).

Lakers vs. Wizards | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 114-103 win as 11-point favorites on the road against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Dennis Schroder led the way on offense with 21 points and 10 assists while Anthony Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds in his third game since returning from injury. Davis played 17 minutes in his first game back on Thursday before ramping up to 28 minutes on Saturday night and 31 minutes on Monday. All five Lakers starters scored at least 10 points against the Magic.

In their last 15 games against the Wizards, the Lakers are 4-11 SU per the OddsShark NBA Database. Los Angeles is 2-3 ATS in its last five games against Washington.

The Wizards had an 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS winning streak snapped on Monday night in a 146-143 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Bradley Beal went off for 45 points in the loss and Russell Westbrook recorded 22 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, but in the end the Spurs came out on top. Westbrook is averaging 21.7 points, 13.1 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game in April and Bradley Beal has averaged 34.5 points per game over his last six games.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 228.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 8-3 in Los Angeles’ last 11 games.

Trying to contain this Wizards offense that has averaged 123.8 points per game over its last nine games is going to be a tall order. To win this one, the Lakers will likely need to get the job done in the offensive zone. After averaging only 13 points per game in his last three games, perhaps this is the game that Anthony Davis has a big day on offense.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.