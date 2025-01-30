Lakers Vs. Wizards Preview: Opportunity To Get Back On Track Despite Being Shorthanded

Coming off a rough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers have a prime opportunity to get back on track as they continue their road trip against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

The Wizards come in with the worst record in the NBA at 6-40 having lost 15 straight games. Included in that was a blowout loss to the Lakers last week.

Still though, the Lakers cannot take this team lightly as they are coming into this matchup shorthanded. Anthony Davis is out due to an abdominal strain that will keep him sidelined for at least a week.

Additionally, LeBron James (left foot injury management), Dorian Finney-Smith (right shoulder contusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee contusion) came in listed as questionable. Vincent and Finney-Smith were ruled out, putting the Lakers without two of their better defenders.

Managing without Davis is no easy task though as he has been playing at an extremely high level in recent weeks, and now the Lakers are even more shorthanded.

Jaxson Hayes is getting the start at center in Davis’ place while two-way big men Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III should also factor into the equation off the bench. JJ Redick could also opt to go small at times with James, Rui Hachimura or Jarred Vanderbilt at center.

Regardless, the Lakers face some tough tests down low in their upcoming games, starting with Jonas Valanciunas in this one, who is a potential trade target of L.A.’s.

The Wizards are also without some key pieces like Malcolm Brogdon and Alex Sarr, which moves Valanciunas into their starting lineup as a scoring option alongside Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma.

A key for the Lakers will be to come out hot and jump on the Wizards early. Having lost 15 straight, they know that they are undermanned and don’t have much of a chance. If you give a team like that confidence early though then they can ride that throughout, and the Lakers have often done that against inferior competition this season.

The goal for the Lakers should be to tread water until Davis is able to return and if they are going to do that, it starts by beating the Wizards on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers (26-19) vs. Washington Wizards (6-40)

Thursday, January 30, 2025, 4 p.m. PT

Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Christian Koloko, Cam Reddish

Projected Wizards Starting Lineup:

PG: Kyshawn George

SG: Jordan Poole

SF: Bilal Coulibaly

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Jonas Valanciunas

Key Reserves: Corey Kispert, Bub Carrington, Justin Champagnie, Richaun Holmes

