Lakers Waive Alex Fudge & Sign Jordan Goodwin As Exhibit 10 Roster Shuffling Continues

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have waived Alex Fudge and signed Jordan Goodwin. The terms were not disclosed but both players were presumably signed to Exhibit 10 contracts.

This is a common occurrence this time of year as teams begin to fill out their G League rosters for the 2024-25 seasons. Players signed to Exhibit 10 contract will be able to participate in training camp and the preseason. Once they are waived, they then have the ability to sign with the organization’s G League affiliate, in this case the South Bay Lakers.

In addition to waiving Fudge, the Lakers have also signed and waived Vincent Valerio-Bodon. So they will not be participating in training camp although will likely play for South Bay this season.

Other than Goodwin, the other players the Lakers currently have on the roster on Exhibit 10 contracts are Quincy Olivari and Kylor Kelley. Unless they are waived before the start of camp, they will have a chance to show the Lakers coaching staff and front office what they can do.

Fudge is a familiar face as he originally signed a two-way day with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida last summer. After eventually being waived, he finished out the year as a two-way player with the Dallas Mavericks.

In six games with the Lakers and Mavericks last season, Fudge averaged 2.5 points in 6.7 minutes.

The 21-year-old also played 33 NBA G League showcase and regular season games for the Texas Legends and South Bay Lakers in 2023-24, averaging 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.5 minutes. Fudge most recently suited up for the Dallas Mavericks’ 2024 summer league team, averaging 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.1 minutes across five games.

Goodwin is a 25-year-old point guard that went undrafted in 2021 out of Saint Louis. He has spent time with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies and in 57 total games last season, Goodwin averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.5 minutes.

Shooting isn’t a strong suit of Goodwin’s but he is an exceptional point-of-attack defender, which is an area of weakness for the Lakers.

Jarred Vanderbilt may not be ready for Lakers training camp

Arguably the Lakers’ best point-of-attack defender is Jarred Vanderbilt. But unfortunately, the latest reports on his health are not great.

Vanderbilt dealt with a foot injury for most of last season and it appears to be lingering as he reportedly may not be ready for the start of training camp at the end of the month.

While Vanderbilt still could be ready for the start of the regular season, this is not an ideal way to start camp.

