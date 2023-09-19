Lakers Waive Bryce Hamilton, Who Previously Signed Exhibit 10 Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have waived Exhibit 10 second-year guard Bryce Hamilton shortly after signing him to a training camp deal. Hamilton, an undrafted free agent in 2022, was one of four players signed to join the Lakers for their preseason preparations alongside Vincent Valerio-Bodon, Damion Baugh and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Hamilton spent four years at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and was a full-time starter for his final two seasons. He averaged 21.8 points per game during his senior season when he was given All Mountain West Conference honors for the third straight year.

The Lakers signed and waived Hamilton last season, where he eventually wound up with the South Bay Lakers. Hamilton played in 29 regular season games for South Bay last season after going undrafted out of UNLV, averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.2 minutes per game.

The Lakers now have one open roster spot with training camp just around the corner. They had completed their 21-man roster with the four signings but are now back to 20 and could sign another player if they chose.

It was unlikely that any of the four Exhibit 10 players would remain with the Lakers beyond training camp and would almost certainly start the season in South Bay, but waiving Hamilton gives the Lakers a chance to look at another player that perhaps they don’t already have experience with.

Lakers 20-man training camp roster

14-man active roster

*in alphabetical order

1. Anthony Davis (PF/C)

2. Austin Reaves (PG/SG)

3. Cam Reddish (SG/SF)

4. Christian Wood (C)

5. D’Angelo Russell (PG)

6. Gabe Vincent (PG)

7. Jalen Hood-Schifino (PG)

8. Jarred Vanderbilt (SF/PF)

9. Jaxson Hayes (C)

10. LeBron James (SF/PF)

11. Max Christie (SG)

12. Maxwell Lewis (SG/SF)

13. Rui Hachimura (SF/PF)

14. Taurean Prince (SF/PF)

This is the group starting training camp as the official roster for the Lakers. The only potential change would be if a two-way or Exhibit 10 player impresses enough to be added as the 15th man. Otherwise, the Lakers are likely to carry the open roster spot into the 2023-24 campaign.

Two-way Players

1. Alex Fudge (SF/PF)

2. Colin Castleton (C)

3. D’Moi Hodge (SG)

This trio has already impressed with some of their performances at NBA Summer League. Prior to the Wood signing, Castleton was being hyped as a potential backup center option had he impressed in training camp. It remains to be seen if any of these players will be converted to standard contracts like Reaves was his rookie season.

Exhibit 10 players

1. Damion Baugh (PG/SG)

2. Scotty Pippen Jr. (PG)

3. Vincent Valerio-Bodon (SF/PF)

This trio is unlikely to finish training camp anywhere other than South Bay, but they remain interesting players to watch as they play alongside the Lakers.

