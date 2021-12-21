Lakers Waive Chaundee Brown To Create Two-Way Spot For Mason Jones

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they waived Chaundee Brown in order to create a two-way spot for Mason Jones, who they signed from the South Bay Lakers.

Brown’s time with the Lakers one a two-way deal did not last long as he replaced Sekou Doumbouya towards the beginning of the season.

After impressing in the Summer League and G League, Brown did not see much action with the Lakers, although he did get some playing time over the last week when a number of other players were out due to health and safety protocols.

Brown played a total of 22 minutes across two games, although he only scored one basket and had two rebounds in his limited playing time.

It seems the Lakers opted to bring in Jones due to his success in the G League this season. In 12 games, the 23-year-old has averaged 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

Jones also appeared in 32 NBA games between the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers last season and averaged 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists so he does have some experience at the highest level.

Given the Lakers’ lack of backcourt depth due to protocols, it’s possible that Jones gets minutes right away for L.A.

Horton-Tucker and Howard clear protocols

The organization did announce that both Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard cleared protocols though and will be available to return for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns, so there are some reinforcements on the way both in the frontcourt and backcourt.

As of Tuesday though, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Avery Bradley all remained in protocols in addition to both Frank Vogel and Phil Handy as well.

