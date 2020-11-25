Lakers Waive Jordan Bell After Cavaliers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers waived Jordan Bell one day after finalizing their trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The deal saw the Lakers send JaVale McGee and a future second-round draft pick to the Cavs in exchange for Alfonzo McKinnie and Bell.

Bell was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and promptly traded to the Golden State Warriors for cash considerations. He appeared in 57 games as a rookie, then 68 the following year.

Bell signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves in July of 2019, but also spent a portion of last season with the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in just 29 games during combined time with the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.

The 2019-20 season was one of transactions for Bell, as he was traded by the Timberwolves to the Houston Rockets on Feb. 5, and then sent to the Grizzlies the following day. Memphis then waived Bell on March 2, which led to his signing with the Cavaliers.

That occurred during the NBA’s shutdown and with the Cavs not participating in the Orlando bubble, he never appeared in a game for the franchise. While the Lakers have released Bell, they are expected to keep McKinnie on the roster.

Backup center remains question mark for Lakers

While the Lakers generally are being heralded as having improved a championship-winning roster with the additions of Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schroder, the backup center spot is unclear.

At the time of the Lakers being reported as nearing an agreement with Gasol, McGee still was on the roster. However, it then surfaced that L.A. was shopping McGee to alleviate their salary cap situation prior to inking Gasol.

Now Gasol slides into starting center, and the Lakers remain in search of a backup. It will have to come on the minimum, as that is all the Lakers have available in free agency.

