Lakers Waive Sekou Doumbouya, Sign Chaundee Brown To Two-Way Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have waived forward Sekou Doumbouya and signed forward Chaundee Brown from the organization’s G League affiliate South Bay Lakers to a two-way contract.

The Lakers are heading out on a five-game road trip but according to a team spokesperson, Brown is not likely to be joining the team until they get back home.

Coming out of training camp, the Lakers opted to give Doumbouya one of their two-way spots, signing him from outside the organization after the former lottery pick was waived by a pair of teams.

He hasn’t played much for the Lakers this season, appearing in just two games, but the hope was that they would be able to develop him to help reach the potential that had him drafted 15th overall just two years ago.

Considering how many injuries the Lakers have been forced to deal with this season though, they need healthy bodies right now and Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Doumbouya is dealing with a foot injury:

Doumbouya will now hit waivers and if he goes unclaimed, could potentially end up with the South Bay Lakers.

Meanwhile, Brown can give the Lakers some much-needed depth on thw wing as a rookie who impressed the organization in Summer League and training camp.

In one game with the South Bay this season, Brown had 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. He also averaged 7.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes in five preseason games for the Lakers.

Vogel considered Brown for two-way spot

Coming out of training camp, Frank Vogel shared that Brown was ‘making a case’ for one of the team’s two-way spots, although they ultimately went out of the organization by signing both Doumbouya and Jay Huff.

Vogel made it clear that Brown was a player they liked though, and after his big G League debut, he may now soon get an opportunity with the parent club.

