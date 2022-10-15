Lakers Waive Shaquille Harrison, Nate Pierre-Louis And Jay Huff
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have waived guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff to complete their roster to start the regular season.

The Lakers essentially had one roster spot up for grabs in camp and it was reported that they were planning to keep Matt Ryan, who signed a non-guaranteed contract at the start of training camp.

With the Lakers waiving their other three non-guaranteed players in Harrison, Pierre-Louis and Huff ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline, that confirms that the final roster spot is going to Ryan.

If no other teams offer contracts to the players the Lakers waived then it’s possible they wind up back in the organization with the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

Harrison was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8 and appeared in two preseason games, averaging 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.

Huff was in the Lakers organization last season on a two-way contract and then impressed in Summer League this offseason to earn a training camp contract. He only appeared in three preseason games though, averaging 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.5 minutes.

Pierre-Louis also played for South Bay last season and then for the Lakers in Summer League. He was just signed on Oct. 11 and played eight minutes Friday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Lakers 2022-23 roster

Guards: Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Max Christie, Kendrick Nunn, Scotty Pippen Jr. (two-way), Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook

Forwards: Wenyen Gabriel, LeBron James, Matt Ryan, Cole Swider (two-way), Juan Toscano-Anderson

Centers: Thomas Bryant, Anthony Davis, Damian Jones

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Nation Roundtable: Who To Watch On Lakers Summer League Team

The Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team is ready to go in…

Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield & Eric Gordon Viewed As Backup Plans To Kyrie Irving

With the start of NBA free agency underway, the Los Angeles Lakers have done a nice job addressing some key needs…

Lakers News: LeBron James Not 100% Healthy But ‘Ecstatic’ To Return From Groin Strain

After spending the week increasing his level of activity in practices and scrimmages, LeBron James returned Thursday night after missing 17 consecutive games. The…

Frank Vogel Says Carmelo Anthony’s Been ‘Real Positive Force’ For Lakers; Hails His ‘Basketball Integrity’

Carmelo Anthony has been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ most impactful players in 2021-22, leaving a mark on the team…