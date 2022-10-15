Lakers Waive Shaquille Harrison, Nate Pierre-Louis And Jay Huff

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have waived guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff to complete their roster to start the regular season.

The Lakers essentially had one roster spot up for grabs in camp and it was reported that they were planning to keep Matt Ryan, who signed a non-guaranteed contract at the start of training camp.

With the Lakers waiving their other three non-guaranteed players in Harrison, Pierre-Louis and Huff ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline, that confirms that the final roster spot is going to Ryan.

If no other teams offer contracts to the players the Lakers waived then it’s possible they wind up back in the organization with the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

Harrison was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8 and appeared in two preseason games, averaging 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.

Huff was in the Lakers organization last season on a two-way contract and then impressed in Summer League this offseason to earn a training camp contract. He only appeared in three preseason games though, averaging 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.5 minutes.

Pierre-Louis also played for South Bay last season and then for the Lakers in Summer League. He was just signed on Oct. 11 and played eight minutes Friday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Lakers 2022-23 roster

Guards: Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Max Christie, Kendrick Nunn, Scotty Pippen Jr. (two-way), Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook

Forwards: Wenyen Gabriel, LeBron James, Matt Ryan, Cole Swider (two-way), Juan Toscano-Anderson

Centers: Thomas Bryant, Anthony Davis, Damian Jones

