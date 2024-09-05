Lakers Waive Vincent Valerio-Bodon After Signing Exhibit 10 Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have waived wing Vincent Valerio-Bodon just one day after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract.

While that may sound weird, it is standard operating procedure for teams filling out their G League rosters. By signing an Exhibit 10, the Lakers have the ability to keep Valerio-Bodon to play for the South Bay Lakers during the 2024-25 season.

Valerio-Bodon is a 23-year-old 6’9″ forward out of Hungary. He played 29 games for Sopron KC of the Hungarian NBIA during the 2022-23 season and averaged 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is a sniper from deep, shooting 41.2% from 3-point range. He played one game for the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League last summer and had 13 points on 4-of- 8 shooting with six rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes.

He then signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers and spent the 2023-24 season with South Bay, where he averaged 5.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% from deep in 16.5 minutes per contest.

Valerio-Bodon also played in two games for the Lakers during the Las Vegas Summer league this year. In 15.8 minutes per game, he put up 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

While he hasn’t exactly wowed the Lakers front office in his first year in the organization, he will get another chance to continue developing at the G League level this upcoming season.

Valerio-Bodon was the first Exhibit 10 signee that the Lakers have cut, although the others will likely suffer the same fate considering the parent team does not currently have an open roster spot.

South Bay Lakers release 2024-25 G League roster

With Vincent Valerio-Bodon likely to spend the 2024-25 season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, he now knows what that will entail as their full schedule was released.

The NBA G League season is divided by the Tip-Off Tournament followed by the regular season. South Bay will play 14 games leading up to the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase

South Bay’s regular slate features 24 games at home, including 12 games on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The team also has nine back-to-back sets, including consecutive games at Mexico City Friday, Jan. 3, and Saturday, Jan. 4.

