Lakers-Warriors ABC Matchup Recorded NBA Largest Viewing Audience In Four Years

The NBA announced the primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors televised on ABC recorded the largest regular-season audience across platforms in four years (non-Christmas Day).

The Lakers’ thrilling 145-144 double-overtime victory peaked at 8:45 p.m. PT with over five million viewers, topping all television programming and in all key demographics. The game was up seven percent from last year’s classic between Los Angeles and the Boston Celtics.

Despite the two teams toiling toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings, they are still massive draws for the NBA because of their star power and popularity.

Los Angeles and Golden State capped off the NBA’s “Rivals Week” featuring several high-profile games between some of the league’s best and brightest. The Lakers and Warriors met in the Western Conference Semifinals last season and the two put on another show for the fans and the rest of the league.

With numerous people watching, LeBron James and Stephen Curry were electric, trading clutch baskets in the fourth quarter and overtime periods. James wound up making history by becoming the oldest player to record a 30-point triple-double and he also set a new career-high for regular season rebounds with 20.

Meanwhile, Curry led all scorers with 46 points and was responsible for forcing double overtime after crossing over Anthony Davis for a layup. He nearly had the game-winning 3-pointer for Golden State but James drove hard to the basket on the ensuing possession and knocked down two free throws in the final seconds.

Anytime James and Curry meet on the court it should be considered appointment viewing. The two superstars have carried the weight of being the face of the league for years now and they didn’t disappoint in their most recent meeting.

It wasn’t just James and Curry that made the matchup so intriguing, though, as the role players also had their moments. Jonathan Kuminga rocked the Chase Center with several electric dunks, while D’Angelo Russell caught fire from beyond the arc against his former team.

Andrew Wiggins also had a strong showing after slumping for most of the season, but Jarred Vanderbilt turned the tides with his energy and hustle on both ends.

LeBron James breaks down final possession in Lakers’ win over Warriors

James had a chance to win the game for the Lakers in the first overtime period but his floater in the lane rimmed out. However, he made a concerted effort to get to the rim in the second overtime and broke down what he was thinking on the final possession.

