Lakers Will Celebrate Staples Center During Spurs Clash To Bid Farewell To Arena’s Iconic Name

The Los Angeles Lakers will celebrate the franchise’s 22-year tenure at Staples Center on Thursday, bidding farewell to the arena’s iconic name.

The Lakers have said they will play a special opening video ahead of tip-off of the clash against the San Antonio Spurs — the last game taking place in the sports complex before it officially becomes Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 25.

Several Lakers legends are expected to be in attendance for the night full of festivities. The program includes a special halftime celebration featuring “past NBA championship trophies.”

All fans will receive a replica of the first t-shirt given away at Staples Center when L.A. won the Western Conference in June 2020. The fans will also leave with “an exclusive commemorative ticket” in their wallets.

Moreover, a special banner will hang atop Staples Center’s City View Terrace, honoring the Lakers’ 22-year history at the arena.

Staples Center has been a lucky place for the franchise, which has raised six championship banners to its rafters since moving to the downtown Los Angeles complex from The Forum in 1999.

The Lakers will play at Crypto.com Arena until at least 2041 having recently agreed to extend their lease. L.A. is scheduled to host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday when the arena’s new look will be unveiled.

Crypto.com Arena signs already placed outside of Staples Center

New exterior signage with the cryptocurrency exchange platform’s branding has already been installed on Staples Center’s facade. However, the interior insignia won’t change until Christmas Day.

That includes the red-lettered stickers with the arena’s original name, which have adorned the Lakers’ home court for over two decades.

