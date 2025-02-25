Lakers Won’t Be Wearing City Edition Uniforms For Rest Of 2024-25 Season

Each year, every NBA team has a special City Edition jersey sometimes inspired or even created by a legend of that franchise. But this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have had awful luck when wearing those uniforms and now, according to the NBA’s LockerVision website, the Lakers are no longer scheduled to wear them again this season.

LockerVision tracks which jersey each team is scheduled to wear in all of their games during the season. Originally, the Lakers still had six more games in which they were expected to wear those City Edition jerseys, but that seems to no longer be the case.

Thursday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves was expected to be the next game the Lakers were supposed to wear the City Editions, along with three games in the month of March against the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets, and two in April against the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

While most would think it’s ridiculous that a jersey could have that much effect on a team, it is hard to argue that the Lakers just haven’t been good when sporting these particular ones. In 10 games wearing the City Edition uniforms, the Lakers have won just once. It might seem superstitious, but there just was something about those jerseys that seemed to bring about the worst performances for this Lakers team.

To that point, the last two times the Lakers were scheduled to wear those uniforms, they would decide against it and put forth two of their best performances of the year on the road against the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

Any team that has both LeBron James and Luka Doncic has a chance to win any contest and something as trivial as uniforms shouldn’t matter. It might be superstitious, but the Lakers really may just be better off ditching those for good this season.

LeBron James believes he and Lakers must fit their game around Luka Doncic

Obviously the players wearing those jerseys are far more important and the Lakers have LeBron James and Luka Doncic on their roster, giving them a chance against anyone. Getting rid of those City Edition jerseys may help solve some mental block on the team when they wear them, but the players themselves are focused on integrating Doncic.

James recently spoke on that, saying that the Lakers just want Doncic to be himself and feels that will come in time. Furthermore, LeBron added that the onus is on he and the rest of the Lakers to fit their games around Doncic and not the other way around.

