Lamar Odom Believes Lakers Need To Trade For Hawks’ Dejounte Murray

One of the most frequent names being thrown around with regard to Los Angeles Lakers trade deadline targets is Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. It seems there is an internal debate about whether Murray is worth parting ways with a first-round pick, D’Angelo Russell or even Austin Reaves as some reports have suggested. But now, even former Lakers like Lamar Odom are getting involved in the conversation.

Murray has had an incredible last few games for the Hawks, averaging 24 points and seven assists over his last three outings, getting two wins for Atlanta by hitting back-to-back game-winning shots against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. It kept the Hawks afloat as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, while also bumping Murray’s stock regardless of which direction Atlanta chooses to go.

After Murray’s second game-winner, Odom took to the internet to express his feelings on the Lakers potentially acquiring him in a trade.

However we do it, we need him as a Laker!! https://t.co/gAenYBBH2M — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) January 20, 2024

Odom does not have any say within the Lakers organization and what they choose to do with regard to trades. However, Odom’s sentiment, given that he is an important part of Lakers history, could be shared by others within the organization that do have some power.

The Lakers clearly covet Murray in some form, but the question becomes how much are they willing to give up and how eager the Hawks are to part ways with the former All-Star guard. This became especially convoluted when it was revealed the Trae Young is out indefinitely with a concussion.

Murray is one of their best players now and is the only reason they are staying alive in the postseason picture. But an extended absence from Young could lead them to lose more and want to push the chips towards next season and beyond.

But if the Lakers great has anything to say about it, L.A. may eventually make the move to land the Hawks guard.

Lakers talks with Hawks expected to pick up

Los Angeles has several needs they need to address on their roster, and they recently were reported to be having serious discourse with Atlanta over Murray.

According to recent reports, the Lakers and Hawks had the framework of a deal done involving D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino and draft compensation, but talks have stalled and will pick up closer to the deadline:

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!