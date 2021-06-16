Lamar Odom: Lakers Need ‘Another Guy’ To Play Next To LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Coming into the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Lakers were the overwhelming favorites to repeat as NBA champions led by the dominant duo of Lebron James and Anthony Davis. But injuries to both superstars derailed the hopes of the franchise, ultimately leading to a first-round exit.

The loss was a disappointment to everyone within the franchise and even the extended family of former players such as Lamar Odom. The fan-favorite forward won back-to-back championships with the team in 2009 and 2010 as well as being named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011 and is still rooting for the team as a retired player.

Odom was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports and spoke on his feelings watching the Lakers fall short, as well as what he believes the team needs:

“I was hurt!” Odom tells us. “I was hurt when I watched them. They gotta get another guy who can play right alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

This has been something many have wondered in regards to the Lakers and something the franchise attempted to fix when they traded for Dennis Schroder last offseason. The overall belief is that a fully healthy James and Davis is enough to beat anyone, and Odom doesn’t disagree with that but believes the Lakers could use another big-time player just in case:

“I mean, [James and Davis] probably is enough but we need them healthy but just in case if they’re not healthy […] “I think once the Lakers put another piece with those two guys, then they’ll be alright because they have enough supporting cast right now but I just think they need one more strong piece.”

The question now as the Lakers enter the offseason is exactly what moves they could make in order to bring the team the success they are craving. The franchise believes they had assembled a championship-caliber roster that was done in by injuries and have spoken of their desire to bring the core of the team back.

Exactly what moves will be made is anyone’s guess, but Odom and the rest of the Lakers fans can rest assured that the front office will explore all possibilities, be it big or small moves, to put together the best roster for next season.

Vogel anticipates ‘tweaks’ to Lakers roster next season

Head coach Frank Vogel himself expects some changes to be made this offseason but doesn’t anticipate them being major moves. Vogel spoke on the opportunity to run things back with the current roster and knows that at least some tweaks around James and Davis will be coming.

“Yeah, obviously those two are going to be the core,” Vogel said. “Like I said, we’ll see how the roster shapes up for next year, but we believe in the group that we have this year. We’d love to have an opportunity to run it back at full strength, but obviously, there’s always going to be tweaks to the roster.”

Exactly what those tweaks entail is anyone’s guess, but fans will be anxiously anticipating every move the front office makes this summer.

