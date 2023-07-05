Las Vegas Summer League Guide: NBA Con & More

Over the years, the Las Vegas Summer League has turned into a massive gathering for NBA fans, players and personnel over the length of a couple weeks. Every team, including the Los Angeles Lakers, are represented and fans are able to get a close look not just at the future stars who are on the court, but many of the games biggest stars of past and present who are in attendance as well.

This year will be even more memorable with the introduction of NBA Con, taking place from July 7-9 at the Mandalay Bay. This event is an experience like no other and includes live performances from huge stars such as rapper 2 Chainz and meet and greets featuring talent such as Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West, 2023 top overall draft pick Victor Wembenyama and last season’s Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero.

The event will also include activities such as a “park” similar to what one would find in the NBA 2K series where fans can participate in open runs, live podcasts and panels and exclusive fashion drops from some top designers.

General admission for the event is $60 while children 12 years and under can get in for $30. The MVP package will cost you $250 and there will only be 1500 of those sold and considering the Super VIP package has already sold out, there may only be a limited number of the MVP tickets remaining.

As far as the actual Summer League games go, the Lakers will have four games taking place at the Thomas & Mack Center. The first is on Friday, July 7 against the Golden State Warriors, followed by a a game against second overall pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, July 9.

The Lakers will then have a couple days off before returning against the rival Boston Celtics on Wednesday, July 12 before finishing their already-announced schedule against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, July 14. They will then have one more game that could be the championship if they are one of the top two teams.

The Lakers’ Summer League roster is a talented one led by last season’s second-round pick Max Christie as well as their two selections this year in first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and second-rounder Maxwell Lewis. The team also includes the Lakers’ three two-way players in Cole Swider, Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge, as well as Scotty Pippen Jr., who was on a two-way contract with the Lakers last season.

Perhaps the most anticipated game of the entire Summer League, however, will take place on July 7 when top pick Victor Wembenyama makes his debut as the San Antonio Spurs face off against the Hornets and Miller, who of course was the second pick.

Lakers’ rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino believes he was ‘solid’ in Summer League debut

While the Las Vegas Summer League has yet to kick off, the California Classic is already taking place and the Lakers lost in their opening contest to the Miami Heat. First round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in his debut and overall felt he had a decent showing.

After the game, Hood-Schifino said he felt his performance was ‘solid’ and noted that he got more comfortable and aggressive as the game went on. He added that the spacing was the biggest difference he noticed from college and will look to study the film, learn and improve the next time he takes the floor.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!