LaVar Ball Doesn’t Want To See His Son LaMelo Ball Join Lakers

It has been a while since the NBA community heard from LaVar Ball, the father of Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball.

As entertaining as LaVar is in the media when discussing his three sons’ NBA potential and his dream for them to all play on one team together, the reality TV star is serious when it comes to his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the Lakers traded his oldest son Lonzo in the package to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, LaVar developed a disliking for how L.A moved on from the former UCLA star. In an interview with Complex’s Pierce Simpson, LaVar spoke out against the rumors of LaMelo joining the Lakers:

“Common sense would tell you, hell no,” LaVar tells Complex. “You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy.”

Even though the Charlotte Hornets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, LaMelo is still proving to be one of the league’s brightest young talents, averaging 23 points and seven assists per game on the season.

When LaVar was asked if he doesn’t want the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year award-winner to join the Lakers, he doubled down on his stance about his hometown organization:

“No. I wanted Melo to be a Laker before that ship done sailed. You get rid of ‘Zo and you think I’m going to come back? I’m not that type of foolish guy.”

While LaMelo would be a wonderful acquisition for the Purple and Gold, his influential father seems to be a key indicator that the chances of the 21-year-old suiting up for the Lakers are very unlikely.

Lakers still interested in Terrence Ross

As the Lakers find some answers in wake of Anthony Davis’ injury, teams like the Orlando Magic with expiring contracts and moveable players can be potential suitors for an L.A team looking to stay competitive.

One of the wings for the Magic is someone who has been linked to the Lakers in the past and is now rumored to have interest from the Lakers again. It has been reported that Terrence Ross has gained deep interest from L.A.

Ross, who is in the final year of his $11.5 million contract, can provide L.A with additional wing depth and fill the void of a perimeter shooter as he is shooting 37% from behind the arc this season for the Magic.

