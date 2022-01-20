Leaked: First Look At 2022 NBA All-Star Game Jersey

With the 2022 NBA All-Star festivities just around the corner, we were able to get a first look at the jerseys that will be worn during the game on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland. The jerseys commemorate the NBA’s 75th anniversary, which has been an ongoing celebration throughout the year, honoring many of the league’s past greats.

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season hasn’t gone as planned so far, they will still likely be represented at the NBA All-Star Game next month.

All-Star Weekend, which includes the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Competition, Skills Challenge and Rising Stars Game in addition to the game, is typically a chance to for the league to show off its finest talent.

With that, LeBron James will certainly be in his hometown after putting together another outstanding season to this point. It remains to be seen if Anthony Davis, who has missed the last month with a knee injury but is inching closer to a return, will be joining him. But if he is, the jersey below is what Davis, James and other All-Stars will be wearing.

The NBA is yet to reveal 2022 All-Star Game jersey details, or what the opposing team would wear.

In the latest voting returns, James jumped ahead of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry as the NBA’s leading vote-getter in the third and final tally.

Other Lakers that were in the top 10 in their respective positions were Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. None of them are likely to be voted in as starters though, so it will be up to the coaches to decide if any are worthy of joining James in Cleveland.

James in position to become captain for fifth straight year

With James moving ahead of Curry by 800,000-or-so votes, he is now in position to become one of the two captains, which would his fifth straight year doing so since the NBA switched to this format.

That would allow him to represent the Western Conference and draft his team once again. That has led to success in the past as Team LeBron is 4-0 in the last four years.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!